MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A woman has died, and a man is seriously injured after a crash involving three vehicles in Marion County Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Likens Road at Pole Lane Road in Marion County.

Initial investigation shows that Timothy Jarvis, 61, was heading west on Likens Rd. with passengers Becky Manley, 56, and Ruth Salceda, 79, while a 2012 Honda Civic driven by Noah Schriml, 23, was heading south on Pole Lane Rd. and a 2022 GMC Yukon driven by Joshua Coleman, 40, was stopped on Likens Rd. on the west side of Pole Lane Rd. facing east.

According to the release, Jarvis’ Nissan did not stop for the stop sign at Pole Lane Rd.

That is when the Nissan entered the intersection and hit Schriml’s Honda. The Honda traveled off the southwest side of the intersection and stopped in a field, the release said.

The Nissan spun, crossed the centerline, and hit Coleman’s GMC.

Salceda was taken to Marion General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the release.

Schriml sustained serious injuries and was flown by MedFlight to Grant Medical Center.

Coleman and Manley sustained minor injuries while Jarvis sustained “possible” injuries, the release said.