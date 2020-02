Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- A woman died after a hazmat situation at a Cleveland trucking company on Thursday.

The Cleveland Division of Fire said it responded to the business at East 81st Street and Union Avenue. Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office identified the deceased as 30-year-old Ashley Friedman, of Lorain. Information on the second patient was not immediately available.