(WJW) – A woman has died after falling nearly 100 feet inside a cave in Virginia Friday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Giles County Emergency Services, the Giles County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call around 4:15 p.m. about a woman who fell about 100 feet inside a cave in the Staffordsville Community outside of Pearisburg.

Giles County Sheriff’s deputies, the Pearisburg Fire Department, the Giles Rescue Squad, the Celco Emergency Response team, and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad’s Technical Rescue Cave team responded to the area, according to the release.

Rescue personnel found a woman dead inside the cave before recovering her body.

According to CNN, the woman was identified as Autumn Nicole Draper, 38, of Fairlawn, Virginia.

The scene was cleared just after 1 a.m. Saturday.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.