YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman has died after falling down a ravine near Lanterman’s Mill.

Investigators said a woman was walking on a trail around 11:30 a.m. Thursday when she slipped and fell on the west side of the creek. They found her by the ravine near Lanterman’s Mill.

City fire crews and Mill Creek MetroParks Police worked to rescue the woman before she was found deceased.

Firefighters believe the victim fell between 40 to 50 feet.

An investigator with the Mahoning County Coroner’s office had to use ropes to walk across the creek to get to the victim.

Crews shut down the bridge at Canfield Road that spans the creek fed by the falls.

The heat and humidity also created tough conditions for firefighters.

“You know, guys are working hard. Just even getting down there is exhausting. We were making sure they were hydrated,” said Youngstown Fire Battalion Chief Chad Manchester.

Investigators are still working to determine how the accident happened.

TJ Renninger contributed to this report.