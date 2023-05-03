CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A woman has died after an early morning house fire.

According to officials, the fire on E. 66th Street broke out just after 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. They say the fire appears to have started in the home’s bedroom.

FOX 8 crews witnessed first responders pull a victim from the home and administer CPR as they were loaded into an ambulance.

Later, Cleveland fire crews gave an update on Twitter and said a woman had died.

EMS crews also tell FOX 8, a second victim was taken to the hospital. There has been no update on their condition.