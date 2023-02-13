MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Maple Heights police are investigating after an unresponsive woman was dropped off at an apartment complex where the fire department was already on scene investigating a call for the smell of smoke over the weekend.

The 26-year-old woman was taken to the hospital but was not able to be saved, according to a release from police.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Maple Heights Fire Department responded to the smell of smoke in the apartments at 16202 Maple Heights Boulevard. Bedford Heights also responded to assist.

While the fire departments where investigating the smell of smoke, officials say a woman in a gray, four-door vehicle reportedly dropped off the unresponsive woman then quickly left the area, the release says.

Her cause of death is still under investigation.

Maple Heights police are looking for information on the female driver of the gray vehicle.

If you have any information, call the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at (216) 587-9624.