AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A woman died a week after a four-car crash in Akron.

It happened just after 5 p.m. at East Market Street and Summit Street on March 9.

The Akron Police Department said a car was stopped in the eastbound lane on East Market and waiting to turn left when a Honda Civic went left of center and hit it head on. The first car was pushed into the westbound lanes and hit a stopped truck. The Civic hit another stopped car.

Akron police said they believe the driver of the Civic, a 67-year-old woman, was under the influence of alcohol. She was charged.

The woman was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital with what were thought to be minor injuries. Doctors later found she suffered blunt force trauma and internal injuries. She died Tuesday afternoon.