RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A 22-year-old Richmond Heights woman has died after a car crash in Richmond Heights early Sunday morning.

Police say she lost control of her car and crashed into a utility pole in the 200 block of Richmond Rd. around 3:30 a.m., according to the department.

After life-saving measures were attempted, she was declared dead on the scene.

The road is partially blocked as CEI repairs the pole. Crews expect all lanes to be reopened in the next few hours.