AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A 62-year-old woman has died after being hit by a speeding SUV and thrown nearly 80 feet in a hit-and-run in Akron on Thursday.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, in the 200 block of East Market Street, according to a news release from Akron Police Department.

According to police, Debora Weihrauch was crossing the street when she was hit. She was then taken to a nearby hospital.

Friday afternoon, traffic investigators were told that Weihrauch succumbed to her injuries around 3 p.m.

The vehicle’s speed was “a contributing factor” in the crash, police said. The vehicle is described as a silver SUV of unknown make and model.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP (330-375-2847).

Anonymous tips can also be provided by:

Calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS (330-434-2677)

Texting TIPSCO with your tip to 274637

Downloading the Akron Police Department app and texting Tips411 or visiting the police department’s website