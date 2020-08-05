Woman dies a week after Akron hit-and-run crash

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department continues to investigative a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman.

The crash happened at shortly after 10 p.m. on July 28 at Triplett Boulevard and Kelly Avenue.

Akron police said Nancy Smith, 54, was driving across the intersection when a pickup truck ran the red light and hit her Buick. The truck flipped over and the driver fled the scene.

Smith was taken to Summa Health System Akron Campus, where she died from her injuries on Tuesday.

The hit-skip driver was identified the day after the crash, but the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made. Akron police said speed and alcohol are likely factors in the crash.

