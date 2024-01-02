PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A woman is dead and a man was arrested after a “domestic dispute” in Stark County early Monday morning.
Perry Township police arrived at the scene in the 3600 block of Briardale Drive Northwest at about 12:15 a.m., according to a press release from the Perry Township Police Department.
Police found a woman, later identified as 48-year-old Leah Zweidinger, unresponsive in the front yard. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Lee Greenwalt, was immediately taken into custody and booked into the Stark County jail.
Greenwalt was charged with murder and felonious assault, according to the release.
This investigation is ongoing. No further details have yet been released.