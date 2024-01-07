STARK COUNTY (WJW) — A 48-year-old woman was found dead after a call about a “domestic disturbance,” just minutes after New Year’s Eve, according to Perry Township police.

Police said the call came in at 12:15 a.m. on January 1 to a home on Briardale Drive.

“Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive female in the front yard and it was determined she was deceased,” said Police Chief Bryan Taylor.

Taylor said the victim was identified as Leah Zweidinger from Akron.

Police said they have arrested 47-year-old Lee Greenwalt from Massillon and charged him with murder, felonious assault, resisting arrest as well as other charges, Taylor said.

“On behalf of the Perry Township Police Department, I would like to offer our condolences to the victim’s family, friends, or anyone else affected by this tragic incident,” Taylor said.