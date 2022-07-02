EAST UNION TOWNSHIP – The Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Wayne County on Friday evening.

Troopers say it happened just before 10 p.m. on County Road 94A (Carr Road), north of Township Road 162 (Welty Road), in East Union Township, according to a release from OSHP.

Jessica Steiner, 33, of Orrville was pronounced dead at the scene, officers say.

According to the release, initial investigation shows that a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Carr Road, went left of center while attempting to pass a cyclist on a hillcrest then hit the northbound 2011 Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by Steiner, head-on.

The driver of the Silverado had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Troopers say Steiner was wearing a helmet and it does not appear that alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, East Union Fire and EMS, Apple Creek Fire and EMS and the Wayne County Coroners Office.

The crash remains under investigation.