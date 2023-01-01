AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A woman has died and a 5-year-old girl is injured after a shooting in Akron Saturday.

The shooting happened at a home on the 1300 block of Brittain Road around 7:45 p.m., according to a press release from the Akron Police Department.

According to the release, neighbors reported to police that they heard gunshots.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 38-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl inside the apartment, both with apparent gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy, according to the release.

The 5-year-old girl sustained what appears to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital for medical treatment. She is expected to survive, the release said.

This investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have yet been made, according to the release.