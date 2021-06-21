Woman crossing road killed after being hit by 3 vehicles

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A 35-year-old Texas woman was killed after being hit three times while walking across state Route 2 in Margaretta Township.

According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened at about 11:33 p.m. near milepost 6 Sunday.

The drivers of a 2012 Buick SUV, a 2017 Toyota four-door and a 2017 Honda SUV were traveling west on state Route 2 at the time.

The pedestrian reportedly attempted to cross state Route 2 in a southbound direction when she was hit by the first vehicle. She was then struck by the additional two vehicles.

Alcohol and drug use are unknown at this time. The crash is still under investigation.