CANTON, Ohio (WJW) - Canton fire investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire that broke out early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the 1200 block of Poplar Ave. SW around 1:30 a.m.

Firefighters rescued a woman trapped inside.

She's in critical condition at Aultman Hospital, according to the battalion chief at the scene.

A cat died in the fire.

40.789843 -81.422252