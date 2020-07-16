Woman crashes into East Canton house to avoid hitting dog

EAST CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– A woman crashed into a house in East Canton while trying to avoid hitting a dog, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
It happened on Miday Avenue Northeast shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday.
The 37-year-old driver told troopers she swerved so she wouldn’t hit a dog. She overcorrected, went off the road and crashed into the front of the unoccupied house.
The highway patrol said she was wearing a seatbelt at the time and she was not injured. She also received a citation.
Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be contributing factors in the crash, according to the patrol.
