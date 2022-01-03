Woman charged with murder of Cleveland police officer to face judge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A woman charged with the murder of a Cleveland police officer is scheduled to make her first court appearance Monday.

Tamara McLoyd, 18, was charged Sunday with one count of aggravated murder in the death of off-duty Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek.

According to police, McLoyd approached Bartek in the parking lot of an apartment building at 4320 Rocky River Dr. around 6 p.m. Friday.

Police say there was a struggle and Bartek was shot twice.

The 25-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Bartek had worked with the Cleveland Division of Police since August 2019. He was assigned to the Fifth District on the city’s northeast side.

Police sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team that McLoyd took Bartek’s vehicle after the shooting and gave it to Anthony Butler Jr.

Anthony Butler Jr.

Both Butler Jr. and McLoyd were arrested on Friday.

Butler Jr. is being held on a $5,000,000 bond.

McLoyd is scheduled to appear in Cleveland Municipal Court Monday at 8:30 a.m.

FOX8.com will stream it live.

Funeral arrangements for Bartek are still being made.