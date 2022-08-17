NASHVILLE (WJW) — A woman is now facing murder charges after allegedly passing drugs to an incarcerated man, the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) said.

Rachal Dollard was reportedly seen kissing inmate Joshua Brown at a visitation session at Turney Center Industrial Complex in February. During the embrace, Dollard was able to pass a balloon filled with meth to Brown, which he swallowed.

Brown was later taken to the hospital for a drug overdose and he died, TDOC said.

Tuesday, Dollard was taken into custody, after being charged with second-degree murder and for bringing contraband into a correctional facility.

“This incident points to the real dangers of introducing contraband into prisons and the consequences that follow,” TDOC’s David Imhof said in a statement. “Our agency will pursue prosecution against any individual who threatens the safety and security of our staff, the men and women in our custody, and our facilities.”

Brown was serving an 11-year sentence at the time and was due to get out in 2029.