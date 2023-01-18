** Watch prior coverage in the player above.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A woman charged with causing the crash that killed two boys ages 6 and 12 during an Akron funeral procession in October has turned herself in to police.

Police identified Tynicka Allen, 30, of Akron, as the driver of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle during a funeral procession near South Arlington Avenue and 6th Avenue the afternoon of Oct. 6, and determined she was responsible, according to a Wednesday news release from Akron police.

Inside the car were her son and nephew, one of whom was ejected from the vehicle, and the other partially ejected, police said. Tymar Allen, 12, and Trevond Walker Jr., 6, both died of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner.

Witnesses said they saw the car driven by Allen moving erratically.

“It’s been reported that one or more occupants of one of the vehicles was said to be hanging out of the car or extending themselves out of the car,” Akron police Lt. Michael Miller said.

Allen is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, driving under suspension, child endangering, reckless operation, speeding and failure to control, according to the release. She is set for arraignment at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, in Akron Municipal Court.

The funeral procession was for a 17-year-old boy who died from a drug overdose, police said at the time. It was several blocks long, and led by a police cruiser.

About a dozen gunshots were reported in the area shortly after the crash, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle, which was also part of the funeral procession, ran from the scene, police said.