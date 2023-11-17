YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangering for the September drowning death of a toddler has been taken into custody.

Adrianne Hudson, 31, is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court after records show she was booked into the Mahoning County jail overnight. Details of her arrest were not immediately available.

A warrant was issued Oct. 11 for her arrest after an investigation into the Sept. 29 drowning death of Londyn Cayson, 1.

Her boyfriend, Albert Boykin, also 31, also faces a charge of child endangering but he is not charged in Cayson’s death.

Detectives said Hudson was asked to babysit Cayson by the child’s family at a home in the 1900 block of Ridgelawn Avenue on the West Side. Boykin was also there and Hudson brought her own child to the home with her.

Hudson, Boykin, and the two children were outside the entire time when Cayson wandered away and ended up in the pool.

Police said Hudson faces the manslaughter charge, a first-degree felony, which is a third-degree felony because Cayson was supposed to be under her care, and she was also asked specifically to take care of that child.

Boykin was arraigned Oct. 20 on the child endangering charge, a first-degree misdemeanor. He is free on bond pending a Dec. 4 pretrial hearing.