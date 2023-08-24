[Watch previous FOX 8 I-Team coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A woman indicted in the murder of her 3-year-old son is not yet competent to stand trial, a doctor determined this week.

Timmeka Eggleton, 30, of Cleveland, was indicted June 28 on counts including aggravated murder, felonious assault and endangering children, accused of killing her young son, Curtis, on June 14.

At a Tuesday, Aug. 22, pretrial, a doctor ordered to evaluate her competency for trial said she was not ready to stand trial on the charges, but that it was likely she could be restored to competency before trial by undergoing treatment, court records show.

Eggleton was ordered into a Northfield treatment facility, and ordered to cooperate with prescribed medications, including anti-psychotic medications. A facility examiner will later determine if Eggleton has become competent to stand trial or is ultimately unable to be restored to competency.

Police on June 14 responded to reports that the boy was in distress while at a store in Cleveland, the FOX 8 I-Team reported. Bystanders told police they could not find the boy’s pulse. Eggleton and another man told police the boy fell, but detectives did not think she was being honest.

Curtis was pronounced dead at a hospital. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the 3-year-old died of blunt force injuries and ruled his death a homicide.

The boy, who had been under the care of a foster family since he was 7 days old, was returned to his biological mother Eggleton’s custody in July 2022, the FOX 8 I-Team reported.

An attorney appointed to represent the boy asked to delay a March 2023 hearing to consider whether regular safety checks by county case workers were necessary, claiming Eggleton was denying him the ability to investigate the child’s circumstances, and citing her “abusive, unstable behavior” toward him.

Despite that motion, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Judge Alison Floyd ended Curtis’ protective supervision, citing Eggleton’s completion of parenting classes and mental health treatment.

“Our son should be alive today,” the boy’s foster mother told the I-Team. “He brought so much joy.”