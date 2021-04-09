Woman charged in death of two Lakewood teens to face judge

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A 23-year-old woman charged in a drunk driving crash that killed two teens in February is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.

Selena Colon

Selena Colon faces multiple charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide in the deaths of Maximus Close and Alejandro Mercado, both 19.

Maximus Close and Alejandro Mercado

The teens had just graduated from Lakewood High School in 2020.

On February 21, investigators say Colon was driving under the influence and hit speeds of 90 mph in a 35mph zone.

The vehicle she was driving crashed into the teens’ car.

The impact split the victims’ car in half and caused the teens to be ejected.

Both teenagers were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third victim, 18, was seriously injured.

Colon was indicted in March on the following charges:

Four counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide

Two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault

One count of Driving While Under the Influence

Her arraignment is scheduled at 8:30 a.m.

FOX 8 will update you on the case.