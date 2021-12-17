Woman charged in Cuyahoga Valley National Park death

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Virginia woman has been charged with the murder of Matthew Dunmire, whose body was found in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
Court documents say 31-year-old Chelsea Perkins, of Alexandria, Virginia, is accused of shooting Dunmire on March 6 near the Terra Vista Natural Study Area in the park.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled that Dunmire was shot in the head.
Perkins is now charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
She was arrested at her residence in Pensacola, Florida, last week.