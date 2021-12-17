Woman charged in Cuyahoga Valley National Park death

CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Virginia woman has been charged with the murder of Matthew Dunmire, whose body was found in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

Court documents say 31-year-old Chelsea Perkins, of Alexandria, Virginia, is accused of shooting Dunmire on March 6 near the Terra Vista Natural Study Area in the park.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled that Dunmire was shot in the head.

Matthew Dunmire

Perkins is now charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

She was arrested at her residence in Pensacola, Florida, last week.