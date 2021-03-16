Woman charged in crash that killed two Lakewood teens

Editor’s Note: The video above is about the teen victims in the crash.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Cuyahoga County grand jury returned a 7-count indictment against a Cleveland woman in connection to a drunk driving crash that killed two teenagers in February.

Selena Colon

According to investigators, Selena Colon, 23, was driving under the influence and was hitting speeds of 90 mph in a 35mph zone.

The vehicle she was driving crashed into the teens’ car.

The impact split the victims’ car in half and caused two 19-year-olds to be ejected from the car.

Both died at the scene.

Maximus Close and Alejandro Mercado, both 19, graduated from Lakewood High School in 2020. Their parents said they grew up together and were best friends since the first grade.

“This resulted in the death of two wonderful friends and their families left in total anguish,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “She will be held accountable.”

A third victim, 18, was seriously injured.

Colon has been indicted on the following charges:

Four counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide

Two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault

One count of Driving While Under the Influence

Colon has not yet been arraigned.