Woman charged in beauty supply store attack to face judge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A woman charged in an attack at a Cleveland beauty store is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Ebony Afzal, 25, faces assault charges in connection with the incident that was caught on a surveillance camera.

Ebony Afzal, Courtesy: Cuyahoga County Jail

July 23, Chic Plus Beauty

The video shows a woman violently attacking the owners of Chic Plus Beauty Supply store on July 23 after her card was declined and they would not give her the items she was trying to purchase.

“May I please have my items, please? I will leave and get out of your hair. You will never see me in your store again,” the unidentified woman is heard saying in a cell phone video recorded by one of the owners.

“All I’m trying to do is get my items, that’s it. I’m not being belligerent,” she said.

“We cannot give you anything because it’s not cleared,” replied the owner.

The surveillance video shows the woman knock down the man, leap behind the counter and attack both owners.

It shows the suspect dragging a woman by the hair while destroying store displays.

Afzal was arrested a few days later.

Her initial bond was set at $75,000.