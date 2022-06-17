YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — A woman has been charged for allegedly tying a dog to a car and dragging it down a street in Youngstown nearly the distance of a football field.

Mechelle Kelly was indicted by a grand jury in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on one count of felony animal cruelty, according to court documents.

Witnesses reported the horrific scene on Jacobs Road in late May to local police, who then called Humane Officers with Animal Charity of Ohio.

They quickly responded with medical personnel and rescued the 1 to 2-year-old mixed puppy named Oreo.

(Credit: Animal Charity of Ohio via their Facebook page)

(Credit: Animal Charity of Ohio)

Despite the horrific abuse Oreo endured, the medical staff says she is recovering and is still wagging her tail.