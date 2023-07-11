ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – A woman faces charges after investigators say a young child was found wandering in Elyria earlier on Tuesday.

According to the Elyria Police Department, officers found the child in the area of West Avenue and Earl Center.

Kathryn Maxwell, 43, who investigators say was in charge of caring for the child when he went missing, was arrested. She’s charged with child endangering.

The 4-year-old was returned to their guardian in Carlisle Township safely, investigators say.

In a Facebook post, the police department went on to thank Lorain County Children Services for helping identify the child