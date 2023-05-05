CHENNAI, India (WJW) – There were actually snakes on a plane on a recent flight to India.

Customs officers seized 22 snakes from a woman’s luggage last week.

The woman had various snake species and a chameleon in her checked bags.

According to customs officials, the woman flew to Chennai, India on April 28 from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The reptiles were seized under the Customs Act and Wildlife Protection Act. Video showed customs agents putting the reptiles in plastic containers at the airport.

The woman has not been identified.