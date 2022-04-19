AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– An innocent 21-year-old woman who was caught in the crossfire of an Akron gunfight has passed away.

Teyaurra Harris was riding in the front seat of a car on Rockaway Street Friday night at about 7:30 p.m. when she was struck by a bullet. The driver rushed her to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital, where she was pronounced brain dead Monday evening.

“The family is torn apart, obviously grieving beyond words,” said Akron Police Lt. Michael Miller.

On Tuesday, Miller extended condolences to the family and told FOX 8 detectives are working around the clock to locate the shooter/shooters.

“Our goal is to bring a sense of closure, a sense of justice to that family, our detectives are working hard to do that,” Miller said.

Neighbors calling 911 described a terrifying shootout and reported hearing multiple gunshots.

“I’d say about close to 50,” said one male caller.

It’s unclear what prompted the gunfight or how many people were involved, but detectives recovered dozens of spent shell casings from several different types of weapons.

“You have multiple subjects. There’s some conflict they’re shooting at one another and one of the shots struck and killed this young lady,” Miller said.

A 19-year-old woman also sustained injuries to her lower body from the gunfire, but is expected to recover.

Police released pictures captured on surveillance cameras of a man holding what appears to be a rifle and a vehicle they hope to locate. The vehicle is thought to be an older model 2003 to 2006 silver or gray Chevrolet Impala.

(Photo courtesy: Akron police)

(Photo courtesy: Akron police)

Detectives also recovered “some evidence” they “believe is significant” to the crime and they think might help identify the shooter/shooters.

“It would be a significant shift in the investigation,” Miller said.

Officers are still asking for the public’s help.

“Imagine if that were you, imagine if that were your family,” Miller said. “We ask that they examine their conscience and hearts and if anyone saw anything that they contact police.”

Anyone with surveillance video or information about the pictures or suspects is encouraged to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490. They can also call Summit Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS or Text “TIPSCO” with their tips to 274637. Tipsters can remain anonymous.