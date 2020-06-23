Woman carjacked at gunpoint at Mayfield Heights shopping plaza

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– A man is on the loose after carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Eastgate Plaza, Mayfield Heights police said.
It happened Monday at about 3:30 p.m. near the Old Navy on Som Center Road. Police said a man tried to carjack four different vehicles before forcing a woman out of her car.
The 2016 blue Hyundai Elantra with Ohio license plate HHM 2740 has been spotted in Euclid and Shaker Heights. Neighboring police departments were notified to look for the vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mayfield Heights Police Department.
