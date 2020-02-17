Woman calls 911 after parents cancel cell phone, Jackson police say

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– A 36-year-old woman was arrested after Jackson Township police say she repeatedly called 911 to report her parents canceled her cell phone service.

Seloni Khetarpal called the regional emergency dispatch center on Thursday and demanded police respond to her house, according to Massillon Municipal Court documents. She was told to only use the number if she needed police assistance for an actual problem.

About two hours later, she called 911 again. Police said she was belligerent and stated she believed her canceled phone plan was a legitimate issue.

Khetarpal was arrested and charged with disrupting public services. She appeared in court on Friday and her bond was set at $2,500.