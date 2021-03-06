Woman buys first-ever lottery ticket to celebrate 18th birthday, wins $25K

TOPEKA, Kan. (WJW) — A Kansas woman celebrated her 18th birthday by buying her first lottery ticket and ended up winning $25,000.

According to a press release from the Kansas Lottery, Sloan Stanley purchased a scratch-off ticket just four days after she turned 18.

She spent $5 to purchase a Kansas Lottery Cash Cow scratch-off ticket and won the first $25,000 top prize in the instant game.

“I bought the Cash Cow ticket because I like cows and thought it was cute,” Stanley reportedly said. “I was in shock that the first ticket I ever bought ended up winning $25,000!”

Courtesy: Kansas Lottery

Stanley says her family is very excited for her. She is attending Fort Hays State University in the fall to study Elementary Education and plans to use her winnings to help fund her schooling.

“I’m excited to start college later this year and I hope this will help me graduate without debt!” she said.

