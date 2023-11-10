CHESTER, Va. (WJW) — Sometimes helping someone in need pays off in a big way, and that certainly was the case for a woman in Virginia.

According to state lottery officials, Briana Mills was waiting in line to buy some groceries from the 7-Eleven on Walnut Drive in Chester, Virginia.

She noticed the customer in front of her struggling to pay for their items, so Mills decided to pay for them.

As she was leaving the store, Mills purchased a Strike It Rich scratch-off ticket, which turned out to be worth $150,000.

According to Virginia Lottery, the chances of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,224,000. Not only that, Mills spotted a rainbow after leaving the store.

