Woman burned, 3 cats killed in Euclid house fire

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — A woman was burned, and four cats died in a house fire in Euclid Tuesday.

According to Euclid Fire Department, it happened at 4:07 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of East 232nd Street.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the home. A construction crew from Fabrizi Paving was applying water from the exterior of the home. Before fire crews arrived, they used a brick to smash the front picture window to gain access to the burning room.

“Their quick actions prevented the entire structure from becoming consumed with fire,” the department said in a Facebook post.

A female occupant was outside when crews arrived. She had second-degree burns to her right arm and showed evidence of smoke inhalation.

She reported that one cat and three kittens were unaccounted for. The four cats were eventually found dead.

Prior to the fire, the occupant said she fell asleep on the living room couch with a candle burning. She woke up to the smell of smoke and the couch on fire.

Preliminary damage estimates total around $60,000.

The Red Cross is providing temporary housing.

The department posted: “With this being Fire Prevention Week, candles present a common and dangerous fire hazard to homes and offices. The link provided below offers fire safety tips for using candles safely. Do your part to prevent a fire from starting. Don’t let your home or workplace go up in smoke.”

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: