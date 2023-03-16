SYDNEY, Australia (WJW) – A woman swimming by a beach near Sydney, Australia was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after reports say she was bitten twice by an extremely venomous blue-ringed octopus.

According to reports from Fox News and other media outlets, the woman, who is in her 30s, picked up a shell while swimming at Chinamans Beach in Mosman. The octopus, which was inside the shell, fell out and bit the woman in the stomach.

Paramedics quickly jumped into action to help the woman, who was experiencing abdominal pain around the bite. She was taken to a Royal North Shore hospital for treatment, Fox News reports.

According to the Australian Institute of Marine Science, blue-ringed octopus venom is extremely dangerous and has been known to kill humans.

In fact, according to the Ocean Conservancy, its venom is 1,000 times more potent than cyanide and could kill 26 humans within minutes.

Blue-ringed octopi only show off their iridescent blue markings when they’re about to dispense the deadly toxin.

The toxin has been the cause of death for least three people: — two in Australia and one in Singapore — and led to near-death experiences for others, experts say.

However, since the death is usually the result of oxygen loss, experts say victims given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation normally survive.

Australian Institute of Marine Science says the octopi will only bite if they are bothered or feel threatened.