COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus woman is facing charges after police say she bit and punched an officer.

About 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a complaint of a woman who was banging her head on a vehicle and threatening to fight neighbors who were attempting to help her.

When officers arrived, the woman, Maya Master, 22, was sitting in the driver’s side of a Jeep Grand Cherokee parked in the middle of the 1800 block of Hollow Run Drive, near Alkire Road in the Riverbend area.

According to an affidavit filed in Franklin County Municipal Court, Master was upset about a custody case and told officers she had been drinking. She started to walk away, but officers reached out to grab her.

Master pulled away and began swinging her arms, hitting one officer twice in the head, the filing said. Another officer hip-tossed Master to the ground and placed handcuffs on her as she continued to allegedly kick at the officers and try to bite them.

Police tried to use a hobble strap and a spit hood in an attempt to control Master. When Master’s head was lifted to place the hood, she bit the same officer that she had punched before in the knee.

Master was taken to Doctors Hospital and originally charged with assault of a peace officer. She was arraigned Wednesday on charges of felony assault and is next due in court on Nov. 18.

The court filings did not indicate whether any of the officers were treated for injuries.