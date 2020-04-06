Woman believed to be one of oldest living female Marines celebrates 104th birthday

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — A woman, who is believed to be one of the oldest living female Marines in the country, celebrated her 104th birthday recently.

KUSI said Ruth Gallivan was assigned to the Marine Corps Air Station in 1946.

Honor Flight San Diego said Ruth is believed to be the oldest living female Marine west of the Mississippi.

They wrote on Facebook that, while maintaining social distancing, they were able to do a drive-by surprise birthday party for Ruth.

You can still send a birthday card to Ruth, if you would like. Here is the information:



WMA San Diego Chapter

Attn: Ruth Gallivan

PO Box 87089

San Diego, CA 92138