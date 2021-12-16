Woman avoids more jail time in beauty store attack

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A woman convicted in a violent assault at a beauty store in Cleveland was sentenced Thursday.

Ebony Afzal was charged in the attack that was caught on surveillance camera at Chic Plus Beauty.

Ebony Afzal, Courtesy: Cuyahoga County Jail

The incident took place on July 23 when prosecutors said Afzal launched an assault on store owners when her card was declined, and they would not give her the items she was trying to purchase.

“May I please have my items, please? I will leave and get out of your hair. You will never see me in your store again,” the woman says on cell phone video that was recorded by one of the owners.

“All I’m trying to do is get my items, that’s it. I’m not being belligerent,” she said.

“We cannot give you anything because it’s not cleared,” the owner said in the video.

The surveillance video shows the woman knock down the man, leap behind the counter and attack both owners.

She then drags a woman by the hair while destroying store displays.

Afzal was arrested a few days later.

She was charged with assault.

Afzal was sentenced to two years’ probation (suspended sentence of 36 months) and has to pay restitution of $2,009.