Video shows man attack woman with bag of human feces in subway station

Editor’s Note: This video and story include sensitive content.

NEW YORK (WJW) – Police in New York City are asking people to help find a suspect in a bizarre and disgusting assault.

Police say a man smeared human feces on the face and head of a woman who was seated at a subway station.

It happened in the Bronx on Feb. 21 at the 241st St. subway station.

The New York City Police Department released a video of the attack.

You can see a man in the video walking around with a bag.

As soon as he sees the woman, he slams the bag and its contents into her face.

You can see the woman struggle when she’s hit.

The suspect wipes the remaining feces on the woman’s head as he walks away.

Police did not say if the woman was injured.

The NYPD is asking for tips at 1-800-577-TIPS.