TRINIDAD, Colo. (WJW) – Rangers in Colorado are on the lookout for a bear that broke into a home in Trinidad.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), it happened after midnight Friday.

According to the 82-year-old victim, she was awakened by a crashing noise and her dog growling. When she opened the doors to her mudroom, a small bear lunged at her, she said.

Reacting swiftly, the woman managed to push the bear away and swiftly close the double doors to the room.

The bear, believed to be a cub or yearling based on CPW’s assessment, then frantically roamed the room, climbing a shelf before escaping through an open window screen.

“Human health and safety always remain our top priority in any incident like this, regardless of how minor the injuries are,” stated Mike Brown, CPW’s area wildlife manager for the region. “CPW officers are doing everything we can to locate this bear. Luckily, the victim’s injuries consist of very minor scratches.”

CPW said it was the fourth bear attack in Colorado this year.