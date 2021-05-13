Woman assaulted with meat at South Euclid Walmart

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– One woman was arrested after a fight at the Walmart in South Euclid Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the potato chip aisle for a disturbance between two women. South Euclid police said the one woman threatened the other and her 7-year-old daughter.

She pulled down her mask and tried to spit on the victim, but missed. According to police, that’s when she hit the victim in the face with a 10-pound log of prepacked meat.

The 25-year-old suspect was arrested, and charged with assault and violating a temporary protection order. Police said she has a history of violent behavior.

The victim had a protection order against the other woman following an incident at the University Heights duplex where they both live.

