(WJW) – A woman was arrested with a weapon that’s reminiscent of a Bond movie.

The 28-year-old was arrested and charged by Australian Border Force (ABF) officers on Sunday, April 23, while traveling from Los Angeles to Sydney, New South Wales.

The officers found an undeclared 24-carat gold-plated handgun in her luggage.

The ABF stated that the firearm was unregistered and the woman did not possess the permit to import or possess the weapon in Australia.

The woman was charged under the Customs Act of 1901 and could face up to 10 years imprisonment if convicted.

Pending the outcome of court proceedings, the woman remains subject to visa cancellation and removal from Australia, according to ABF.