Woman arrested in officer’s murder charged in multiple other crimes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A Cuyahoga County grand jury returned indictments against 2 women for multiple crimes.

One of the suspects is Tamara McLoyd, who is charged with the murder of Cleveland Division of Police officer Shane Bartek. He was killed in a carjacking on New Year’s Eve.

McLoyd, 18, and Jada Hite, 18, now face multiple charges for several robberies in the Cleveland area in Nov. 2021.

Tamara McLoyd

The indictments detail 5 incidents that took place on Nov. 2 and Nov. 4.

Prosecutors say Hite, McLoyd and an unidentified male suspect held employees at gunpoint at Happy’s Pizza on Nov. 2.

The three are accused of stealing money from the register and a weapon and car keys from employees.

McLoyd is accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint in Cleveland Heights after the robbery that same night.

A Cleveland Heights officer witnessed the incident, according to investigators.

In an incident earlier the same day, investigators say Hite and a male suspect held a gun to a person’s back in Lakewood and stole cash, a debit card, jewelry and a cell phone.

Hite was also indicted for another incident in Lakewood on Nov. 4, in which she and a male suspect are accused of robbing someone at gunpoint.

Here are the charges handed down in the indictment:

Tamara McLoyd

2 counts of felonious assault

4 counts of aggravated robbery

2 counts of kidnapping

1 count improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

1 count of having weapons under disability

Investigators say McLoyd had just been placed on probation days before for a home invasion in Lorain County.

Jada Hite

2 counts of felonious assault

6 counts of aggravated robbery

2 counts of kidnapping

1 count failure to comply

1 count improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

McLoyd is being held on a $5 million bond in connection with Officer Bartek’s death.

She and Hite will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center on the new charges as soon as the case gets on the docket.