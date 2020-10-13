Woman arrested in connection with Akron stabbing

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department has arrested a woman in a stabbing that happened earlier this month.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Copley Rd. October 6th around 3:20 p.m.

(Photo: Dave Nethers/FOX 8 News)

Deasianet Scruggs

A woman who had a flat tire pulled into a parking lot.

According to police, Deasianet Scruggs, 23, approached the car and stabbed the victim.

The victim ran from the scene and was taken to the hospital.

At last check she was in stable condition.

Shots were also fired in the area shortly after the stabbing.

No one was hurt.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

