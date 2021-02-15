Woman arrested in Columbus in connection with Akron murder

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department reports it has a woman in custody who is charged in connection with a shooting death that happened on January 30.

47-year-old Lacey Claxton was killed in the 800 block of W. Thornton St. around 11:30 a.m.

Detectives developed information linking Princess Fitzgerald, 33, to the scene.

Princess Fitzgerald, Courtesy: Akron Police Department

Fitzgerald was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in Columbus on February 5.

She was extradited back to Akron over the weekend.

Fitzgerald faces multiple charges, including murder.