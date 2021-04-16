Woman arrested in beating death of senior citizen in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Police in East Cleveland say tips led them to a suspect in the homicide of a senior citizen.

On Wednesday, officers responded to the Auto Zone in the 15100 block of Euclid Ave. for a report of an assault.

A 60-year-old man was killed.

Police say Tiffany Gardner of Cleveland was arrested in connection with that death Friday morning.

Officers may be looking for an additional suspect. If you have any information that can help police, call Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers 216-252-7463.

You can remain anonymous.

The victim has not been identified.