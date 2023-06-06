CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A fire prompting an evacuation at the Canton YWCA was set deliberately by a 36-year-old woman, who’s now in jail, fire officials said Tuesday.

Canton Fire Department responded to the facility at 231 6th St. NE just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 5, according to a Monday news release.

They found the building had been evacuated and that staff had partly put out a fire that started in the basement, creating “a considerable amount of smoke.”

Firefighters extinguished some remaining fire spots then ventilated the building, which took “an extended period of time,” reads the release. No one was injured. People had returned to the building by 4 p.m. that day.

Fire department investigators later arrested Lakenya Jones, 36, of Canton, on a count of aggravated arson, according to a Tuesday news release. She’s currently being held in the Stark County jail.

The extent of the damage was still being assessed as of Monday.