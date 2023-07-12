EAST CLEVELAND (WJW) — A woman has been arrested for the fatal shooting of a woman in East Cleveland early Sunday morning, police confirmed.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Taylor Road around 4:40 a.m. for reports of someone shot. Upon arrival a 22-year-old woman was found unresponsive and sent to University Hospitals, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The victim was later identified as Thomasha Ussery by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police announced Wednesday they have arrested 24-year-old Amelia Jackson and charged her with aggravated murder.

Photo courtesy East Cleveland police

A reward of up to $5,000 was offered to those who could give pertinent information in this case. It is not clear what led to the suspect’s arrest.