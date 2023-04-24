CLEVELAND (WJW) — A woman is in custody after a man was shot Sunday evening and later died, Cleveland police reported.

Police were called to the 3800 block of West 34th Street just after 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police found a man with a gun shot wound to the chest lying on a porch.

Cleveland EMS took the 28-year-old man to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the man’s 25-year-old girlfriend was arrested for the shooting but no charges have been announced yet.

No other information about what led to the shooting has been released and an investigation is ongoing.